The Faculty of Law in Debrecen presents itself

The Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen will hold an online open day on Wednesday, January 18. At the event, it will be possible not only to get to know the training offer, but also to present the buildings of the faculty, talk about student life, and employment opportunities for graduates, and answer questions.

You can apply to the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Government and Law in the general admission procedure until February 15, 2023. The open day of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen can be followed by clicking here.

unideb.hu