The Faculty of Informatics held an online open day

The young people who took part in the online open day of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen on Friday received answers to their questions about their admission, the training offer of the Faculty of Informatics, their educational peculiarities, and their employment opportunities.

The pandemic has highlighted the strong presence of information technology in virtually all areas of life. If you look at the job market, you can see that they are looking for IT professionals in many areas, from programmers to engineering informatics to business informatics. In addition to the fact that it is very easy to get a bachelor’s degree in IT, graduates in other fields can further increase the value of their degree with a master’s degree in informatics.

– said András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu