Hungarian Cooking Class on 27 February

Gastro University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Hungarian Cooking Class on 27 February

Do you like cooking with your friends? 🍳 Are you curious to learn about Hungarian cuisine? 🇭🇺

Let us invite you to our first Cooking Class of this semester!🍴 During the event, we are going to make Lángos (deep-fried dough) from scratch together and when it is ready we will eat them fresh with some sour cream, cheese and garlic on top! 😋

❗ Buy your tickets as soon as possible because the spots are limited

You can buy your ticket from:
Dóri Für
Renáta Wéber
Szilvia Noemi Bor

💸 The price is 1000HUF without ESNcard, 700HUF with ESNcard💸

Gather your friends and learn how to make this delicious meal! 😻

See you at Kossuth III Dormitory on 27th of February at 18:00!

