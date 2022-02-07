Graduation ceremony for students of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen

Biologists, bioengineers, biotechnologists, physicists, geographers, hydrobiologists, chemists, chemical engineers, and graduate teachers were inaugurated at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen on February 4th.

– In such a glorious moment, it is worth stopping to pay tribute to your achievements, who, after two years of hard work, have become masters in their field and have obtained a degree in science or engineering from an institution with a long history. Today, the Faculty of Science and Technology has developed into a regional center for research, development, and innovation, committed to quality professional training, emphasized Ferenc Kun, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, at the graduation ceremony of the master’s students on Friday.

hirek.unideb.hu