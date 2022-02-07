The new martial arts hall of the University of Debrecen is named after a famous athlete

The sports infrastructure of the University of Debrecen has been expanded with a martial arts hall on the Böszörményi út campus. The nearly 100-square-foot space will be used primarily by students in sports science training, but even elite athletes can prepare for their competitions here. The martial arts hall bears the name of the two-time Olympic wrestler, Gyula Németi, thus paying tribute to the memory of the former excellent athlete – read the university’s statement.

At the naming ceremony on February 4, Éva Bácsné Bába, director of the University of Debrecen Faculty of Economic and Business Institute of Sport Economics and Sport Management, spoke about the renowned sports achievements of the naming ceremony.

Then Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen and the son of the namesake of the hall, Gyula Németi, unveiled and wreathed the board of the former excellent athlete and sports leader.

Gyula Németi was born in Debrecen on June 30, 1921, and was a wrestler at the Debrecen Railway Sports Club (DVSC), competing in fixed and free weight, medium and semi-heavy weights. He finished sixth at the 1948 London Olympics and fourth in Helsinki in 1952. He won the World College Championships in 1949, and a bronze medal was hung around his neck during the wrestling World Championships in Stockholm, while he finished fifth in Naples. His comrades called him a fluffy king as he crumpled most of his opponents on the carpet with a rear arm lift. He is a six-time Hungarian champion who remained loyal to his beloved club even after his racing career: he was a coach, head of the department, and then president at DVSC. He lived only 49 years and was laid to rest in Debrecen.

The Hungarian Judo Association (MJSZ) contributed to the use of the hall with an 80-square-meter tatami and 50 judo gits.

It is a great pleasure for us to be able to take part in this sporting history event. It is a special honor for the hall to be named after one of the excellent martial arts athletes in Debrecen. Our goal is for as many of the students, lecturers, and sympathizers of the University of Debrecen as to get acquainted with the basics of martial arts. Many Hungarian clubs would be happy to be in such a room.

– said László Tóth, president of the Hungarian Judo Association.

The attendees could also see the karate and judo demonstration of András Helmeczi, the Faculty of Economic and Business instructor and assistant at the University of Debrecen, in the new martial arts hall, where both students and competitors can prepare in excellent conditions in the future.

hirek.unideb.hu