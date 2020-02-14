Four traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Police
Kurucz Judit

Events of 13 February:

The police caught eighteen people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 13 February 2020.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and four people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. Seven foreign people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

