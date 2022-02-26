The President of Ukraine: We Will Keep on Fighting

We will keep on fighting and we will defend our country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech to social media on Saturday in response to Moscow’s earlier call for the Ukrainian army to put down their weapons.

“Don’t believe the fake news, I’m still here,” he stressed in a recording he posted on Twitter.

News of the president came to light that he left the country and ordered Ukraine to surrender to the Russians. On the recording, Zelensky noted: He will remain in Kiev. At the same time, he called on the Ukrainians to protect the capital.

(MTI)