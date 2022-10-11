The employees of TEVA in Debrecen are preparing for a demonstration

The employees of TEVA in Debrecen have had enough of the protracted negotiations, so they will hold a demonstration in front of the factory on Tuesday afternoon, announced the Hungarian Chemical, Energy and Related Professions Trade Union Association (VDSZ).

While several pharmaceutical companies have already agreed with the VDSZ on mid-year wage compensations, TEVA has so far not responded with specifics to the substantive proposals of the VDSZ trade union in Debrecen, they write.

With the demonstration organized for Tuesday, the trade union wants to speed up the company’s decision-making, because the brutal inflation and the increase in overhead costs are already significant problems of livelihood for many.

In their appeal, the TEVA employees expect the employer to take into account the drastic rise in the cost of living and to respond to the extraordinary situation with a mid-year wage increase or wage compensation.

The union decided on the demonstration so that a real agreement could be reached at the negotiating table. So now it depends on the company’s management, and how long they will pull the strings. The workers’ patience has run out, and if there is no discussion on a substantial increase on Tuesday, then the union will move on – emphasized Tamás Székely, president of the VDSZ.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: a previous camel demonstration/MTI