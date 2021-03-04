Now a Member of yet another Prestigious Organization

As of February 1, 2021, we are a member of I.A.A.T.E. – International Association of Avian Trainers and Educators, formed in 1993 with the aim of facilitating communication and cooperation between various parties involved in the keeping, exhibiting, conservation and training of birds, thus improving overall professional standards in this field. IAATE now has several hundreds of members worldwide, representing zoos, wildlife centers and various other institutions involved in avian husbandry.

A major discussion and networking forum for members is the IAATE Annual Conference, held right now this year, from March 3 to 6, online due to the current coronavirus pandemic. With our keepers and trainers attending the event for the very first time, we will surely come out even better equipped to carry out the day-to-day training of our birds.

Our IAATE Membership will hopefully further improve our avian husbandry and may even make it possible for us to keep more bird species that greatly benefit from training.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park