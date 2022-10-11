The man who attacked the tobacconist was sentenced to life imprisonment

On Monday, the Debrecen Jury sentenced the accused, who attacked a tobacconist in Mezőpeter with a backpack full of bricks, to life imprisonment due to premeditated attempted murder for profit. The court of appeals upheld the first-instance judgment of the Debrecen Court of Appeal – the spokesperson of the court of appeals informed MTI.

Ildikó Fórizs announced that the man could be paroled after 25 years at the earliest.

According to the facts, the accused moved home to Hungary from Germany shortly before committing the crime. He lived in his parents’ house, had no permanent job or regular income, and led a drinking lifestyle. In March 2020, he decided to acquire money and other assets.

He put three blocks of bricks in a children’s backpack and rode his bicycle to Mezőpeterd, where he looked for a tobacco shop.

He wanted to commit a similar crime as he had previously done in Germany, where his actions caused the victim’s death.

The man knew that due to the epidemic situation, only one customer could be in the tobacco shop. He asked the seller for cigarettes, and when the victim turned to take the tobacco products off the shelf, the man hit her on the head with a backpack full of bricks. The seller fell to the ground, after which the man hit her in the head several more times with the backpack.

The seller did not lose consciousness, she kept trying to defend herself, so the man left the backpack behind – without money and cigarettes – and fled.

