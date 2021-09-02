Carpet sellers looted in Debrecen

According to the investigation, the two suspects offered carpets and pillows to a resident of a puddle garden on the street at a reasonable price on Monday afternoon. At the woman’s apartment, they finally agreed on the purchase price, which the woman paid with gold jewelry. The 66-year-old victim noticed after the men left that his other jewels had also disappeared.

Following the report, the police identified two Romanian citizens and arrested them with the assistance of police officers from the Miskolc Police Station. Investigators interrogated the 21-year-old men as suspects, detained them in criminal custody, and made a motion to arrest them.

police.hu