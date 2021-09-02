Carpet sellers looted in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Carpet sellers looted in Debrecen

According to the investigation, the two suspects offered carpets and pillows to a resident of a puddle garden on the street at a reasonable price on Monday afternoon. At the woman’s apartment, they finally agreed on the purchase price, which the woman paid with gold jewelry. The 66-year-old victim noticed after the men left that his other jewels had also disappeared.

Following the report, the police identified two Romanian citizens and arrested them with the assistance of police officers from the Miskolc Police Station. Investigators interrogated the 21-year-old men as suspects, detained them in criminal custody, and made a motion to arrest them.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Man arrested for driving with the wrong license plate

Bácsi Éva

Car Crash on Main Road 4

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Carpet sellers looted in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

- Spacious flat in the Center

90 m2 flat for rent
200 000 Ft

- Homy flat close to Uni

43 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

- Low cost studio flat close to Campus

30 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

- Home in quiet building

56 m2 flat for rent
135 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *