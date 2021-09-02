Man arrested for driving with the wrong license plate

At the Border Crossing Point of the Nagykereki Motorway, a Romanian man applied to leave with the truck he was driving on September 2, 2021 at around 2 p.m. Biharkeresztis police soon noticed that the official signs on the car were different. As it turned out, the vehicle was permanently withdrawn from the market and its registration license also contained a completely different license plate than what was fitted to the truck. The officers caught and handed over the man to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

police.hu