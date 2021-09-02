Young Egyptian man was raging in a nightclub in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office indicted a foreign man for breaking a glass in a nightclub while intoxicated and then talking obscenely to the police officers.

On the night of July 10, 2021, the young Egyptian man was in a nightclub in downtown Debrecen, where he became heavily intoxicated during the evening.

Because of this, the accused swept away cocktail glasses from the table during the night and deliberately smashed an alcohol bottle. Noticing this, the security guards took him out of the nightclub. In front of the entrance, he continued to tease people on the street, insulting the guests there, and then hit the hood of one of the cars parked nearby on the street, but it did no harm.

The security guards then notified the police and the police officers who arrived at the scene arrested the man. Meanwhile, the accused spoke in an obscene manner to the police officers who had lawfully acted against him and constantly used an insulting term against them.

The defendant’s defiantly anti-community, violent behavior was apt to provoke resentment and alarm in others, in those who perceived it.

Under current law, police officers on the spot are officials who have performed their duties against the accused.

The investigation in the case was carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of admitting crimes for misconduct and misconduct in connection with the performance of the victim’s job in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a fine on the accused on the basis of the content of the documents, without holding a trial.

