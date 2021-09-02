Festive book week in Debrecen

After the forced break caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the festive book week will be held again in Debrecen: the Csapó street pedestrian zone will host the celebration with an easier motto with the Book on September 1-5. the organizers announced at a press conference at the Melius Library.

“The book has always been of great value and will remain so as long as people can write, read”. In Hungary, book love and appreciation of the book have always been important – said László Pósán, a Fidesz Member of Parliament and chairman of the cultural committee of the parliament.

István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Culture of Debrecen, recalled that the Book Week was always held in Debrecen in June. Due to the pandemic, it has now been postponed to September, making the festive Book Week the opening of the autumn literary programs – the Térei Book Festival, the MagdaFest and the Literary Days.

According to Péter Szirák, the curator of the event, the festive book week is a unique series of Hungarian cultural events: with a history of more than nine decades, with unbroken success and popularity.

The first festive book week was held on the initiative of Géza Supka in 1929. From the beginning, the organizers sought to color the celebration of book writing and book publishing with the beauty of the co-arts and make it a real community experience, he said.

He added: Debrecen has long been involved in nurturing this noble tradition.

The Festive Book Week is one of the major cultural events in the city of the Reformed College, the Alföld Printing House and the university. It has a very important cultural and psychological role: readers wait year after year, preparing to meet writers in person, he said.

László Garaczi will be the guest of honor at the Debrecen Festive Book Week in 2021.

debreceninap.hu