After New York and Paris, something special appears in Debrecen

A unique international exhibition will soon open at Modem with the title: “Paris Abstracts. Abstraction-Création. Kandinsky, Helion, Calder, Moholy-the Great… ”

After New York and Paris, the works of the most comprehensive international non-figurative grouping ever, Abstraction-Création, will be on display in Debrecen – László Papp announced.

The city of Debrecen and Modem focus on abstract art in line with world trends. The fantastic exhibition consists of 100 works of art and also presents the works of Hungarian artists such as László Moholy-Nagy or Alfred Reth.

debreceninap.hu