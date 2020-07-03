Unlimited Amusement This Saturday Night

We have our first ever Wristband Night coming up tomorrow, with unlimited amusement park adventures amid the magic of summer evenings. On this special occasion, besides regular Amusement Park Passes and ride tickets, Wristband Passes granting unlimited access to all attractions will also be available for 3300 HUF each – buy them online or on-site from 20:30 to 22:30.
By popular demand, our Amusement Park will be open from 10:00 to 23:30 on July 4, but Wristband Passes will only be available between 20:30 and 22:30.
Further information and tickets at:
Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park