Two circling men and a circling car were captured by border guards in Hajdú-Bihar country

Police
They had a busy day for the police in Bihar on January 19, 2022. Around 2 a.m., a Romanian citizen was inspected at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing Point, who was found to have been arrested by the Budapest Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Department for fraud.

That day, at 1:30 p.m. In this case, it turned out that the man was surrounded by the Albanian authorities and the car he was driving was surrounded by the Italian authorities.

Police produced the two foreigners and seized the car.

 

police.hu

