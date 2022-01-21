Two thieves stole jeans from a shopping center in Debrecen

A man stole nearly two dozen jeans from one of the shops in a shopping center in Debrecen, however, the Standby Police did not idle the police officer arrested the thief.

In his spare time, a member of the Standby Police made a purchase at a shopping center in Debrecen on 19 January 2022 at 7:20 p.m. The out-of-duty patrol commander noticed that two men had run out of one of the shops, and at that moment the alarm at the security gate sounded.

Assessing the situation, the patrol commander put himself on duty and then followed the youngsters, who spotted after recognizing him, and then one of them was successfully caught and captured several streets later. The jeans that were taken were fully found.

The patrols of the Debrecen Police Station produced the man who testified during the interrogation. The 24-year-old suspect in Hajdúhadház was prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu