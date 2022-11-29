Charges were brought against the driver who did not notice the train at Vámospércs

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the man who drove through a railway crossing despite a prohibited sign and was run into by an oncoming passenger train for an offense committed against traffic safety due to negligence.

According to the indictment, on February 8, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., the Bulgarian defendant was driving a vehicle in Vámospércs. The public road is crossed by a railway line, which is also indicated by warning signs, and the crossing is protected by a light barrier.

Arriving at the railway crossing, the accused did not notice the forbidden signal of the light signaling device due to his high degree of inattention, therefore he did not stop, but entered the railway crossing energetically at a speed of 54 km/h. However, the trailer of the vehicle assembly had not yet passed the crossing, so the passenger train traveling from Debrecen towards Nyírábrány collided with the trailer of the vehicle, which as a result drifted off and collided with the fence of a nearby property, before returning to the public road and stopping.

As a result of the accident, there were no personal injuries, but the defendant caused more than HUF 3 million in damage to the railway company, and HUF 76,000 in damage to the owner of the damaged property.

The collision with material damage occurred as a result of the defendant KRESZ’s rule-breaking behavior.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen District Court for an offense committed through negligence against traffic safety. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, without conducting a trial, based on the content of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant and ban him from driving road vehicles, and in addition to considering the civil claim brought forward by the aggrieved representative of the railway company direct him to another legal route.

debreceninap.hu