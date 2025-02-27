Debrecen Spring Fair 2025: Everything you need to know about the Mihály Day Market

The national open-air fair is set to return to Debrecen in the spring of 2025. Known as the Debrecen Spring Fair—or as many refer to it, the Mihály Day Spring Fair—this annual event will take place on May 10 and 11 along the well-known Böszörményi Road. Here’s everything you need to know about the dates, location, and important details surrounding the fair.

A Historical Tradition

Debrecen has hosted major fairs for centuries, dating back to 1405, when King Sigismund of Luxembourg granted the town the right to hold markets. Over the years, these fairs became significant both economically and socially, with six large fairs being held annually in the early 1700s, lasting up to 15 days. In 1747, the number of annual fairs was limited to four, eventually reducing to just two: the Mihály Day Spring Fair in autumn and the Gergely Day Market in spring. However, due to organizational challenges and the pandemic, the Gergely Day Market has not been held in recent years. Now, whether held in spring or autumn, the event is simply referred to as the Mihály Day Spring Fair.

When and Where Will the 2025 Fair Take Place?

The 2025 Mihály Day Spring Fairis scheduled for May 10-11, making it a spring event this year. In recent years, the autumn edition of the fair has not been organized, and since spring fairs have also been canceled in previous years, this might be the only major fair in Debrecen in 2025. However, there is still a possibility that city officials may decide to revive the autumn fair.

The fair has been held in several locations over the years, initially on Nagyerdei Boulevard, later on Csapó Street and Burgundia Street. Since 1996, the fair has been permanently hosted on Böszörményi Road, where it will take place again in 2025.

What to Expect at the 2025 Mihály Day Spring Fair

According to György Lelesz, head of the Debrecen Public Area Supervision, the 2025 fair will be held on a reduced area, similar to the previous year. The entertainment section will be smaller, with limited amusement rides and performances to minimize noise disturbance for nearby residents. However, there will still be a few attractions for children.

Preparations are well underway, with hundreds of vendors already applying for participation. The total number of vendors is expected to range between 800 and 1,000. In 2024, approximately 150,000 visitors attended the Mihály Day Spring Fairover two days, and similar attendance is anticipated in 2025. Lelesz also emphasized that there is no competition for the Debrecen Spring Fair in the surrounding region, making it a unique event for locals and visitors alike.

Opening Hours

May 9 (Setup Day): From 6:00 PM , road closures and setup begin.

From , road closures and setup begin. May 10-11 (Fair Days): Open from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Traffic Changes During the Fair

Traffic regulations will be adjusted as in previous years to accommodate the fair. Key changes include:

József Attila Street will be one-way from the residential area towards Böszörményi Road.

will be from the residential area towards Böszörményi Road. Drivers exiting towards Böszörményi Road will be directed towards Füredi Road .

. “No Parking” signs will be placed along József Attila Street to ensure smooth traffic flow.

to ensure smooth traffic flow. Taxi stands will be designated in the area for those arriving by taxi.

With its rich history, diverse vendors, and lively atmosphere, the Debrecen Spring Fair is expected to be a highlight of the year. Whether you’re looking for unique handcrafted goods, delicious local delicacies, or a vibrant market experience, the Mihály Day Spring Fair 2025 is not to be missed!

(penzcentrum.hu)