Woman keeps money that has been mistakenly transferred to her account

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the woman for taking the amount wrongly transferred to her bank account and not returning it to its owner later.

The victim wanted to settle an account on September 10, 2019, so he gave a cash transfer order to the financial institution keeping his current account. He also indicated the name and tax number of the recipient company on the order, however, he entered the last digit when providing the bank account number.

Due to the mistake, the transferred money -more than 144,000 forints- arrived in the bank account of the accused.

On September 11, 2019, the accused withdrew cash from her account at an ATM in Debrecen. She retrieved the balance of his checking account the same day, on the basis of which she noticed that the above amount had appeared on it. The woman then, on 13 September 2019, deducted the amount wrongly received in her checking account from three ATMs and spent it. This caused more than HUF 144,000 in damage to the victim, which was not reimbursed. During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, the victim requested compensation for his damage and filed a civil claim.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused who admitted her deed for misconduct in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a penalty on the accused for work in the public interest and adjudicate on the merits of the civil claim filed by the victim.

ugyeszseg.hu