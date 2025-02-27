Graduating law students bid farewell to Debrecen with a torchlight procession – pictures

Nearly a hundred graduating students bid farewell to the city of Debrecen and the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen with a spectacular torchlight procession. The future jurists marched from Déri Square to University Square on Wednesday evening.

Dressed in academic gowns, the graduating students of the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen, along with faculty leaders and several professors, gathered in front of the Déri Museum. They lit torches and, after taking a group photo, walked to University Square via Bethlen Street and University Boulevard.

Since 2001, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, law graduates have said goodbye to Debrecen and their alma mater in this way every year. The tradition is growing in popularity, with over a hundred participants this time, including not only law students but also legal assistant and judicial administration undergraduates.

The faculty dean emphasized the importance of community-building events and fostering a sense of belonging. Some professors have participated in this procession for nearly 25 years.

“This is a beautiful tradition where graduating students, dressed in gowns and carrying torches, take a symbolic walk through the city before their final exams. It’s an unforgettable experience—this light in the night represents a joyful last gathering, where companions and friends strengthen their bond,” said Veronika Szikora.

Upon reaching the University’s Main Building, the group gathered for another photo and bid their final farewell to their place of study.

“We are particularly pleased that not only students but also faculty leaders took part, strengthening the relationship between professors and students. This event is of great significance to the Student Government, and we are proud to organize this special occasion every year,” said Sándor Hancsovszki, Vice President for Communications and IT at the the Faculty of Law Student Government, in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

Dean Veronika Szikora added that preparations are already underway for the graduation and mid-term ball scheduled for March 4th at the University’s Main Building. Interest in the event is high, with nearly 400 registered attendees so far.

(unideb.hu)