Even if there isn’t a large number of candle lighters, Advent trams will still run in Debrecen at the end of the epidemic year. KCSV 502 and CAF 528 trams run in festive robes from the first Sunday of Advent to the Epiphany. Unlike usual due to the virus situation, the lights will not be switched on on trams in Kossuth Square, in a ceremonial setting, and there will be no live music on the vehicles.

Timetable of light trams:

DKV