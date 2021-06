During the road development, a rainwater drainage system will be built and asphalt paving will also be provided in this section. It will be only a few weeks and the residents can use the new street – said László Pósán, Member of Parliament.

The cost of the investment: HUF 30,879,677 gross, which is financed by the local government from its own resources.

Photos: László Pósán

debreceninap.hu