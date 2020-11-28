Older people are not really interested in the shopping bar introduced to protect them

There are shops that are reluctant to accept older people outside the time zone, but of course this’s illegal, writes Magyar Nemzet. According to the paper, the young people have so far adapted well to the time zone and mostly adhered to it. However, the vulnerable age group still prefers to shop in the afternoon, even in larger crowds.

Csaba Bubenkó, President of the Independent Trade Union of Commercial Workers, reminded the Hungarian Nation that the decree only allows people over the age of 65 to shop in shops selling daily consumer goods, groceries and pharmacies between 9 am and 11 am and on weekends from 8 am to 10 am however, it does not restrict seniors ’store visits.

It is illegal for an operator to deny entry to people over the age of 65, he stressed, adding that despite the possibility of free shopping, it is recommended that members of the protected age group visit stores outside the morning time zone only inevitably, where the number of customers may increase by Christmas. .

He also said the population had become more disciplined in the trade. Many people buy alone, and the use of rubber gloves is also widespread – said Csaba Bubenkó.