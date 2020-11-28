Two men clashed in the cash register in a shopping center in Debrecen

On 14 August 2020, the police received a report around 8 pm that two men had clashed in one of the supermarkets in Debrecen. The patrols went to the scene and questioned them. As it turned out, the disagreement stemmed from the opening of a new checkout line and the 32-year-old man getting there first, but his partner, with the shopping cart, could only stand behind his later discussion partner. As the 40-year-old resident of Hajdúhadház did not let the woman in front of him, the younger man from Debrecen spoke about it and started arguing. They didn’t get to the vineyard, but the 32-year-old man finally got out of line. Here, however, their battle did not end. After payment, they fell for each other again on the line of business, but by then their hassle had waned.

The patrols produced the two men for the police station, where investigators interrogated them as suspects. They both testified.

The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings against them for a well-founded suspicion of committing a misconduct.

Police officers took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the investigation and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.