118 Covid Fatalities, 1,926 More Infections

Fully 118 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,926 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 347,636, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 11,066, while 220,304 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 116,266, while there are 4,689 hospitalised Covid patients, 344 on a ventilator.

Altogether 25,646 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,898,998.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (65,206) and Pest County (43,298) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (19,800), Győr-Moson-Sopron (19,740) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (19,433). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,325).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay