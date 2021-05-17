Catholic Church Leader Discusses Pope’s Budapest Visit

The International Eucharistic Congress to be held in Budapest this September is a symbol of life after the pandemic, Cardinal Péter Erdő, the head of the Hungarian Catholic Church, said after discussing Pope Francis’s participation in the Congress with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in the Vatican.

Erdő told MTI that his talks had focused on specific organisational matters concerning the upcoming Congress. While too early to discuss the event’s finishing touches, plans are under way, Erdő said, adding that a Vatican delegation inspected the Budapest venue of the Congress last week. “What’s certain is that Pope Francis has an invitation to the Sept. 12 closing mass,” Erdő said, noting that this International Eucharistic Congress closing mass will be the first in 20 years to be attended by the pontiff. Pope Francis’s Budapest visit will also involve meetings with the Congress’s participants, Erdő said. Statio Orbis, the mass closing the Congress, will be celebrated by Pope Francis at Heroes’ Square on Sept. 12, he noted, adding that the pontiff’s meeting with the faithful may take place in the Museum of Fine Arts or the Budapest Hall of Art. The Congress to be held from Sept. 5 to 12 is also expected to be attended by Greek and Eastern Catholic bishops, Orthodox and Protestant guests as well as representatives of the Jewish community and civil society.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay