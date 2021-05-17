Potápi Attends Inauguration of Renovated Church in Romania

Árpád János Potápi, state secretary for Hungarian communities abroad, attended the inauguration service of a church in Sfântu Gheorghe (Sepsiszentgyörgy), renovated using Hungarian state funding.

Potápi told the Reformed Church gathering that the edifice of the late-Gothic fortified structure was renovated thanks to “a cooperative effort by the Hungarian nation” and the active local community. A bid for European funding had been thwarted by Romanian authorities in 2015. Its completion with Hungarian financing “conveys the message that every Hungarian can rely on the Hungarian government…” Potápi said.

Meanwhile, Potápi also inaugurated a scouting monument in Lazarea (Gyergyószárhegy), in northern Romania. “The Hungarian nation is now getting stronger in 2021, the year of renewal,” Potápi said in his speech at the ceremony organised by the Hungarian Scout Association in Romania (RMCSSZ). “It’s possible to bounce back from any difficult situation, but this requires work, faith and hope,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu