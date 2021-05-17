Atomic Energy Office to Become Independent of Government

The government has submitted a bill to parliament that would make the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH) independent of the executive branch from 2022.

The OAH’s transformation would create a strong authority free from outside influence, the innovation and technology ministry state secretary told the daily Magyar Nemzet. Tamás Schanda said the European Commission had often raised questions over government control over the office and had emphasised the need for its independence. As an independent regulatory body, the OAH would obtain independent legal status and would be overseen by parliament under the bill. Schanda added that the OAH would enjoy the highest degree of independence in accordance with its functions, as well as greater organisational, regulatory and budgetary autonomy.

