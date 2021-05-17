Hungary Records 61 Fatalities, 718 New Infections

Fully 61 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 718 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

So far 4,600,012 people have received a first jab, while 2,701,789 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 143,884, while hospitals are treating 2,270 Covid patients, 261 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 17,043 people in official quarantine, while 5,638,662 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 798,147 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,175. Fully 625,088 people have made a recovery.

