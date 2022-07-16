13,670 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 7,445 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 6,225 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 295 people, ORFK told MTI on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 68 people, 22 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

