Slovenian, Hungarian Presidents Start Meeting By Jogging Around Lake Bled

President Katalin Novák went jogging along the shore of Lake Bled with Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor ahead of their meeting on Thursday.

Novák said she had decided with Pahor to start the official programme of her two-day visit with sports activity on the shore of the lake. “We’re both sportspeople — regular runners and marathon runners — so we’re starting this meeting by jogging together,” she said. “We also want to send the message that sport brings people closer together and helps build close ties.”

Slovenia and Hungary, she added, “are neighbourly countries that maintain very good relations. We want to strengthen these links at presidential level.”

