Police Starts Recruiting ‘Border Hunters’

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Police Starts Recruiting ‘Border Hunters’

Police have started to recruit “border hunter” patrols to deploy on Hungary’s southern borders, against illegal migration, leading police officers told a press conference on Friday.

 

National deputy police chief Csaba Tarcsa said the “border hunters” will be an independent unit within the police force, with 14 companies stationed in Bács-Kiskun County, 6 in Csongrád-Csanád, and 1 company in Békés, Hajdu-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties each. Deputy police chief Zsolt Pozsgai said the first campaign aims for recruiting 2,200 men for a 3-year period.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Overweight vehicle assemblies in Ártánd

Bácsi Éva

A man stabbed an acquaintance in the street in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A Factory Hall and Warehouse is on Fire Next to Nyíracsád

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *