Police Starts Recruiting ‘Border Hunters’

Police have started to recruit “border hunter” patrols to deploy on Hungary’s southern borders, against illegal migration, leading police officers told a press conference on Friday.

National deputy police chief Csaba Tarcsa said the “border hunters” will be an independent unit within the police force, with 14 companies stationed in Bács-Kiskun County, 6 in Csongrád-Csanád, and 1 company in Békés, Hajdu-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties each. Deputy police chief Zsolt Pozsgai said the first campaign aims for recruiting 2,200 men for a 3-year period.

hungarymatters.hu