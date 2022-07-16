Construction Sector Output Picks Up By 9.9% Y/Y in May

Output of Hungary’s construction sector grew by an annual 9.9% in May, accelerating from 3.2% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Output of the buildings segment grew by 12.0% and civil engineering output rose by 7.7%. In absolute terms, construction sector output reached 551.2 billion forints (EUR 1.3bn) in May. The buildings segment accounted for 62% of the total. Month on month, construction sector output rose by 5.8%, adjusted for seasonal and workday effects. For the period January-May, construction sector output increased by 11.5% year-on-year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay