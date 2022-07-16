MOL Wins 35-Year Municipal Waste Management Concession

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Friday said it won a state tender for a 35-year municipal waste management concession. Under the concession, which enters force on July 1, 2023, MOL will collect 4.5-5 million tonnes of mainly municipal solid waste a year. Total waste generated in Hungary each year is about 20 million tonnes.

The company will also plough around 185 billion forints (EUR 458m) into waste management infrastructure and establish new waste-to-energy generation capacity of at least 100,000 tonnes per year within the first five years of the concession. MOL’s entry into waste management is in line with its 2030+ strategy to invest in new, low-carbon, circular economy businesses.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay