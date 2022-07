Hungary has so far confirmed 30 cases of monkeypox, with 6 recorded in the past week, the national public health authority (NNK) said on Friday.

All the patients are male, the youngest 23 and the oldest 50 years old, with most living in Budapest, the NNK said. None require hospitalisation, and each person is isolating at home, it added. Local authorities are investigating each case, including contact tracing, NNK said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay