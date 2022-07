A six-hundred-square-meter factory area and the items stored in it burned in its entirety at Hajdúhadház, in Hunyadi street.

The fire also spread to a two hundred and fifty cubic meter dust container. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúnánás, who were alerted to the fire, managed to put out the flames with two water jets. The units also took a gas cylinder out of the building, the disaster management reported.



debreceninap.hu