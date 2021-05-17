Fidesz MEP Welcomes Dismissal of Court Case Against Italiy’s Salvini

Fidesz MEP Balázs Hidvéghi has welcomed a court dismissal of a case against Matteo Salvini, the former Italian interior minister, for refusing to let a migrant rescue ship dock in Italy in 2019.

“The fact that civil groups pushed to have him prosecuted instead of the people smugglers bringing migrants to Europe just goes to show the state of mind western Europe’s in,” Hidvéghi said on Facebook. The MEP hailed the judge’s decision to dismiss the case as a “victory of common sense”. “But unfortunately, Salvini isn’t out of the woods yet,” Hidvéghi said. “His courage to speak out has made him a target of all the pro-migration NGOs.” Hidvéghi noted that Salvini is due back in court in September to defend himself in a similar case. “And those of us who want our children to live in a European Europe will be nervous about the outcome of the trial,” he said.

