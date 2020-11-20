Russian Vaccine Sample Delivered

A sample of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Budapest, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday.

Hungarian scientists will now begin examining the vaccine so that they can make an informed decision on its usage and approval, the minister said on Facebook. Today it is clear to everyone that only a vaccine will provide the best and most effective solution to the pandemic, Szijjártó said. “Therefore the government is making every effort to make the best, safest and most effective vaccines available…”

Gergely Gulyás, the PM’s chief of staff, said Hungary has contracted altogether 12 million doses, costing 36 billion forints (EUR 99.6m), from three manufacturers. Fully 3,270,000 doses are contracted from British AstraZeneca, 4,360,000 doses from US company Janssen and 4,439,000 doses from Pfizer in addition to potential Chinese and Russian vaccine purchases now under negotiation, he said. The government has a duty to procure any vaccine that has been duly tested and proven to be effective as quickly as possible, and so it is in talks with “every entity” potentially able to provide it, including the EU, Israel, the US, China and Russia, he said.