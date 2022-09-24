More Than 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Europe
More Than 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,926 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 5,427 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said. Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 195 people, ORFK told MTI on Friday.

 

Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Five people, four of them children, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

 

 

