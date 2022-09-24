Budget Deficit Close to HUF 2,872.7 BN at End-August

Economy
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary’s cash-flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 2,872.7 billion forints (EUR 7.1bn) at the end of August, the finance ministry said in a second reading of data on Friday.

 

The deficit widened from 2,636.5 billion forints at the end of July. The shortfall reached 91.1% of the full-year cash-flow-based budget deficit target. The central budget deficit reached 2,964.6 billion forints at the end of August. The social security funds were 144.2 billion in the red, while the separate state funds had a surplus of 236.1 billion.

 

 

