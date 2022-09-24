Hungary Gross Wages Up 15.3 % in July

The average gross wage of full-time employees in Hungary grew by an annual 15.3% in July, amounting to 500,000 forints (EUR 1,230), the Central Statistical Office said on Friday.

The data for full-timers at businesses with at least five people on the payroll show the average net wage rose at the same rate, to 332,500 forints. The gross median wage increased by 14.5% to 400,900 forints. Hungary’s statutory minimum wage was raised by over 19% from the start of the year, while the salaries of many public sector employees sector were bumped up, putting wage growth in the double digits from January. Real wage growth was 1.4%, calculating with a 13.7% CPI in July.

