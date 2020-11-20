Client Reception Policy at the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen During the Epidemiological Emergency

In order to enhance effective and efficient epidemic control, the Mayor’s Office of the City of Debrecen is operating the following client reception policy from Tuesday, 17 November 2020, and throughout the epidemiological emergency:

There is no client reception in the building of the Old City Hall (20 Piac Street).

The client help desk on the ground floor of the New City Hall (11 Kálvin Square) receives solely those clients whose personal attendance in the office is made obligatory by legislation or the individual decision of the Mayor’s Office.

In matters requiring personal attendance, client reception is possible only on the basis of prior appointment (via telephone or internet), and between 8.00 in the morning and 12.00 midday on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Having the body temperature measured is an obligation when clients enter the building. They are also obliged to respect the required social distance and to wear a face-mask during the course of administration.

In the case of matters that do not require clients to be in the office in person, they can contact the official in charge of the given department electronically or on the phone during office hours.

It is still possible to send documents to the office by post, or to drop them in the file boxes with the sign ’Paper-based submissions by clients’ placed at the entrance of the New City Hall (4026 Debrecen, 11 Kálvin Square) in Vár Street and at the entrance of the Old City Hall (4024 Debrecen, 20 Piac Street) in Piac Street.