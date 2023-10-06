A young woman rioted in front of the courthouse in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen charged a woman with disorderly conduct because she kicked the trash can in front of the court.

According to the indictment, on July 5, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., the defendant was in Debrecen, in front of the district court building, and was waiting, as the court was holding a hearing regarding coercive measures in the criminal case of her partner.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., the young woman found out that the district court had arrested her partner, and, angry at this, she kicked one of the metal trash cans placed in the public area in front of the building’s main entrance, and as a result, the container dented and the top fell off.

The defiantly anti-community and violent behavior shown by the accused was capable of causing offense and alarm in others who were in front of the building. The Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation into the case.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges of disorderly conduct against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, at the District Court in Debrecen. The district prosecutor’s office proposed in the indictment to issue a criminal sentence that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a sentence of community service on the young woman without conducting a trial.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.