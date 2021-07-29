Viktor Orbán defended Katinka Hosszú

Katinka Hosszú performed poorly in the final of the 200-meter medley in Tokyo: she only finished in seventh place.

The three-time Olympic champion swimmer apologized after the race: “I’m sorry this poor performance happened at the Olympics”. She also said that she can’t stop this way.

Katinka was attacked by many because she pushed out with Zsuzsanna Jakabos with her resignation – the latter could have started on 200 butterflies instead if she had canceled the race in time.

All I want to write about is to thank everyone for their support, and that this failure is now part of my career, which I take with the same dignity as my more brilliant successes. Thanks to everyone! Thank you Hungary and everyone else who is there and was by my side!

– Katinka Hosszú wrote on her social page.

The post also received a special comment, as Viktor Orbán himself also spoke about her:

Once a champion, always a champion. In whose honor the national flag was once hoisted at the Olympics, she always remains our hero.

– wrote the Prime Minister of Hungary.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Katinka’s visit to the Carmelite Monastery in July 2020