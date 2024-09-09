Szaft ‘N Burger 2024, Debrecen: the Hamburger of the Year award was won by Attila Berecz from Püspökladány

Debrecen became the burger capital for the fourth time during the first weekend of September. It’s almost a tradition that on the first “autumn” Saturday, barbecue and burger enthusiasts gather at Lake Békás, where industry experts, including Jancsa Jani on the jury, select the nation’s best burger. Last year, the trophy for the professional cash-prize burger grilling competition went to Szolnok.

New Additions

In addition to the usual categories, this year brought something new: a pull-up contest symbolized the strength required for grilling and spicy sauces. Participants could enter both as teams and individuals, with a junior category allowing the youngest to show off their grilling skills. There was also a freestyle category, where meat choices weren’t restricted, though most dishes were made with Angus beef from Hortobágy, provided by the event’s main sponsor. The highlight of the event was the individual professional competition for the title of the country’s best burger, as well as the steak-grilling contest, where the prize was a fancy trophy. In the latter, competitors had to grill mouthwatering steaks from picanha, a cut from the top of the rump.

Talks and Concert by the Lake

The competition, which began at 9 a.m., featured various talks on the main stage. Attendees enjoyed a substantial turnout, and food and drinks were easily available at the burger and beer stands. Dr. Nelli Ujhelyi kicked off the stage presentations with a cooking demonstration titled “Colors on the Plate.” She was recently named an ambassador of healthy living. Visitors also learned more about Hortobágy Angus beef, ranked 22nd most valuable in the world, known for its stress-free upbringing and GMO-free feeding, as explained by Dr. Péter Kun. A lively rockabilly band, Matchboys, performed, perfectly complementing the burger grilling competition, which aimed to evoke the American spirit in the Big Forrest.

The Renaissance of Picanha Grilling and Smash Burgers

The last main act was local Debrecen resident Dániel Zákány, who demonstrated the proper way to cook Angus picanha, a cut that is difficult to prepare well. It’s recommended to keep the cut, which resembles filet mignon, at room temperature before cooking and to season with just salt flakes and crushed pepper. Finally, “Burger Pope” Jancsa Jani, author of The Big Burger Book, showcased two variations of the smash burger: the Oklahoma Burger and the Hortobágyi Betyár Smashburger, with lucky audience members receiving limited samples. The smash burger technique, over a century old, differs from the traditional method by forming meatballs instead of patties, which are then pressed flat on a grill or hot iron skillet, creating a crispy texture.

Püspökladány Wins Burger of the Year

The event concluded with an award ceremony. In the pull-up challenge, the men’s winner did 25 pull-ups, while the women’s winner managed 13.

The best steak griller was András Makai from Miskolc, who placed highly in multiple categories. The top prize for the professional category went to Attila Berecz from Püspökladány. His winning burger featured grilled beef, Dijon mustard, beef brisket pastrami, chimichurri, Maasdam and cheddar cheeses, and an elderflower gooseberry jam, which completely won over the judges.

The winner expressed gratitude for the talent given by God and praised his family members, without whose support, time, and patience he would not have achieved this great success. This trophy could also serve as a good recommendation in the business world, alongside the quarter-million-pound grand prize and other sponsorship offers. The question now arises: will there be a title defense next year, for the fifth time?

(Debreceni Nap)

