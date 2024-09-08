BONUSWORLD – Exhibition of painter Ildikó V. Szabó in the Technical Library of DEENK

Ildikó V. Szabó lives in Debrecen, and she is a teacher and painter, who began her art studies at the Medgyessy Ferenc Art High School.

She received her degree at the former György Bessenyei Teacher Training College in Nyíregyháza. She is currently a teacher at the Abigél Elementary Art School and High School and the Huszár Gál High School. Her main driving force is the joy of creation.

Dr. Ferenc Vitéz writes the following about her art in the Nézőpont literary, cultural and artistic magazine: “…playfulness and humor are just as integral to her creative world as allegorical vision or dramatic compression.”

The colorful, vibrant world of Ildikó V. Szabó is dominated by acrylic technique, her works are decorative, clean and full of energy.

Date: from September 6th to 30th

Venue: DEENK Technical Library (Debrecen, Ótemető u. 2-4, fszt. 17.)

The exhibition can be visited during opening hours.