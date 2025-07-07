Massive storm ravages Debrecen – fallen trees, torn-off roofs, disrupted tram service

A powerful storm hit Debrecen on Monday afternoon. In the wake of the extreme weather, fallen trees are scattered across many areas, and according to DKV (the local public transport company), tram services are operating intermittently.

Tram traffic is running smoothly between Nagyállomás and Kálvin Square, while between the Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) stop and Doberdó Street, replacement buses are assisting passengers on tram line 2, the report stated.

Photos: Debreceni Nap, readers, Facebook



Videos: