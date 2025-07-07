Massive storm ravages Debrecen – fallen trees, torn-off roofs, disrupted tram service

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Massive storm ravages Debrecen – fallen trees, torn-off roofs, disrupted tram service

A powerful storm hit Debrecen on Monday afternoon. In the wake of the extreme weather, fallen trees are scattered across many areas, and according to DKV (the local public transport company), tram services are operating intermittently.

Tram traffic is running smoothly between Nagyállomás and Kálvin Square, while between the Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) stop and Doberdó Street, replacement buses are assisting passengers on tram line 2, the report stated.

Photos: Debreceni Nap, readers, Facebook


Videos:

Related Posts

Kids Corner & Maminvent Upcycling Project on 24 February

“We went back to our childhood” – we visited the first retro toy fair in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Cemetery of Heroes

Iris Properties

- Modern flat on Hatvani Istvan utca

45 m2 flat for rent
360 000 Ft

- Brand new flat close to Uni

45 m2 flat for rent
360 000 Ft

- Flat for students in Civis utca

68 m2 flat for rent
260 000 Ft

- Renewed flat in the Big Forest

22 m2 flat for rent
230 000 Ft

- Nice flat next to Main Building

55 m2 flat for rent
290 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *