This is how public transport tariffs in Debrecen are rising

DKV tickets will become more expensive from the first of August.



The company explains the increase in prices by the fact that the

high fuel and energy costs, as well as the increase in the prices of the services required for operation and the continuous price increase caused by inflation, posed a serious financing burden for DKV Zrt. That is why a price change is needed.

It is also mentioned that the local public transport tariff in Debrecen has changed for the last two and a half years, and DKV Zrt. Currently sells its coupons at prices valid from 1 January 2020, despite the fact that the inflation rate in 2021 was 5.1%. , And in 2022 is projected to be at least 8.9%.

For the first time, there will be a price difference between electronic and paper tickets:

DKV ZRT. TICKET AND RENTAL PRICES

Valid from 1 August 2022