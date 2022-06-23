This is how public transport tariffs in Debrecen are rising

DKV tickets will become more expensive from the first of August.
The company explains the increase in prices by the fact that the
high fuel and energy costs, as well as the increase in the prices of the services required for operation and the continuous price increase caused by inflation, posed a serious financing burden for DKV Zrt. That is why a price change is needed.
It is also mentioned that the local public transport tariff in Debrecen has changed for the last two and a half years, and DKV Zrt. Currently sells its coupons at prices valid from 1 January 2020, despite the fact that the inflation rate in 2021 was 5.1%. , And in 2022 is projected to be at least 8.9%.
For the first time, there will be a price difference between electronic and paper tickets:
DKV ZRT. TICKET AND RENTAL PRICES
Valid from 1 August 2022
|In case of electronic purchase
|For paper-based purchases
|TICKETS
|Advance single ticket
|–
|400 Ft
|Mobile ticket
|380 Ft
|–
|1 hour mobile ticket
|440 Ft
|–
|Single ticket from the driver onboard
|–
|500 Ft
|Block of 11 tickets
|–
|4 000 Ft
|Small group ticket
|–
|2 300 Ft
|Day ticket
|1 200 Ft
|1 200 Ft
|3-day ticket
|2 500 Ft
|2 500 Ft
|7-day ticket
|3 200 Ft
|3 200 Ft
|Tickets for student groups
|–
|500 Ft
|Family ticket
|–
|2 600 Ft
|COMBINED PASSES
|Monthly pass
|7 250 Ft
|7 500 Ft
|Half-month pass
|4 700 Ft
|–
|Portraitless monthly pass
|–
|22 500 Ft
|Annual pass
|74 000 Ft
|–
|Additional passes
|General pass
|5 100 Ft
|5 300 Ft
|Student
|3 800 Ft
|4 000 Ft
|MONTHLY PASS SUPPLEMENTS
|Student monthly pass
|4 200 Ft
|4 400 Ft
|Student quarterly pass
|12 600 Ft
|–
|Retirement pass
|4 200 Ft
|4 400 Ft
|Retired quarterly pass
|12 600 Ft
|–
|With small children pass
|4 190 Ft
|–